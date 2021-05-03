Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ULCC. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of ULCC stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,070. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

In other Frontier Group news, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $356,553,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 in the last 90 days.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

