Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ULCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,070. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

In other news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $51,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at $972,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $111,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

