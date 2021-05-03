Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:ULCC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.36. 1,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,070. Frontier Group has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $22.00.

In other news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $931,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

