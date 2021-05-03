FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.90

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $54.90, with a volume of 21527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.76.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.40 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 58.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 38.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.