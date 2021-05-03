FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. II to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. II to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSKR opened at $20.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

