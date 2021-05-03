FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) Short Interest Update

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 833,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,090,000.

Get FTAC Olympus Acquisition alerts:

FTOC opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63. FTAC Olympus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.