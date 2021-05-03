FuelCell Energy (FCEL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2021 – FuelCell Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – FuelCell Energy is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – FuelCell Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – FuelCell Energy is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – FuelCell Energy is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – FuelCell Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

3/5/2021 – FuelCell Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

FCEL stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,868,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,662,195. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133,237 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after buying an additional 2,219,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $20,553,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after buying an additional 1,476,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 901,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

