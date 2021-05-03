Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.80

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001438 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $196.28 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,525.40 or 1.00093151 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00039495 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00011166 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.15 or 0.00211175 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000803 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004926 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003485 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.