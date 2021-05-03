FUNToken Price Up 39.4% This Week (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $448.76 million and approximately $101.62 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00069560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00072857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.27 or 0.00889998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,553.75 or 0.09592739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00098809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00046454 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

