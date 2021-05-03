FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Issued By B. Riley

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Meta Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $49.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,881,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Second Curve Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $225,557. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

