FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Allison Transmission in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALSN. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

