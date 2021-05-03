FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Avnet, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Avnet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AVT. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

