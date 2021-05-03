FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Daimler in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $12.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2022 earnings at $13.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.42 EPS.

Get Daimler alerts:

DDAIF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Daimler stock opened at $88.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6319 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.