FY2021 EPS Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.67.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

ALSN opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $6,544,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 238,832 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after acquiring an additional 382,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.