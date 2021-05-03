FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Boosted by Analyst

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $7.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.50.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.38.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $269.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $165.42 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

