FY2021 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will earn $3.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $45.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

