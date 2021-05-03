FY2021 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Lifted by Analyst

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $67.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,252 shares of company stock worth $20,418,369. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Brinker International by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.