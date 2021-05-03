FY2021 EPS Estimates for CRH plc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CRH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

CRH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.03.

NYSE CRH opened at $47.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.66%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

