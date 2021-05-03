FY2021 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Boosted by Analyst

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of DexCom in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

Shares of DXCM opened at $386.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.99. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $578,285,000 after buying an additional 79,666 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in DexCom by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after buying an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DexCom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,960,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,192 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,786 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

