FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Southern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.32.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.92.

The Southern stock opened at $66.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

