FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Issued By Desjardins

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
