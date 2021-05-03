FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Issued By Desjardins

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$4.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.07 and a 12 month high of C$7.51.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

