FY2022 EPS Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Raised by Analyst

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QCR in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24.

Get QCR alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $763.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.14. QCR has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.