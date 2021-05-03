FY2022 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $119.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.71, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 66,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

