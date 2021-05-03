FY2022 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will earn $4.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion.

WCN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$146.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$138.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$133.10. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$117.25 and a twelve month high of C$148.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.43 billion and a PE ratio of 140.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.07%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

