FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Zynga in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.82 on Monday. Zynga has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 119.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 544,302 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 448.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 476,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 389,861 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $1,328,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Zynga by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,841.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at $673,655.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,230,493 shares of company stock valued at $13,753,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

