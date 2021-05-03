FYDcoin (FYD) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $531.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 566,454,271 coins and its circulating supply is 539,256,324 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.