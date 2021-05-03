Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,395.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $516,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $102.45 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.