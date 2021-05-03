Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.7% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,423.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,299.00 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,181.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,915.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,719 shares of company stock worth $40,000,084. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

