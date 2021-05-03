GameCredits (GAME) Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $39.97 million and $1.04 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.16 or 0.00511895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000842 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,835,456 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.