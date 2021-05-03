Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $431,324.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00073665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.73 or 0.00893151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,670.64 or 0.09801429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00099892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00046826 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

