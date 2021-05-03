Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

