Gary D. Dean Sells 4,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $181.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $181.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

