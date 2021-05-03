GCN Coin (GCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $140.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $200,265.13 and approximately $140.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.81 or 0.00477848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002416 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

