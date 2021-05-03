Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.50

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

GNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $649.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $5,024,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,583,457 shares of company stock valued at $48,497,120. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 36,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

