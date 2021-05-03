Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $323.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,044. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.59 and a 200 day moving average of $267.67. Generac has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $1,271,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Generac by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.