General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $190.23 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $191.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.81.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.