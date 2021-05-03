General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,301 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,363,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 222,365 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

