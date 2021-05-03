General Electric to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for General Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of GE opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.