Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.90 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $11.55 or 0.00019958 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $51.15 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 51% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00069560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00072857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.27 or 0.00889998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,553.75 or 0.09592739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00098809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

