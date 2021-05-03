GenesisX Market Cap Reaches $80,198.61 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 49.5% lower against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $80,198.61 and approximately $871.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 107.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,432,354 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

