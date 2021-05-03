Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 24,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 579,774 shares.The stock last traded at $36.51 and had previously closed at $36.87.
A number of research firms have commented on GMAB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.
