Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 24,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 579,774 shares.The stock last traded at $36.51 and had previously closed at $36.87.

A number of research firms have commented on GMAB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

