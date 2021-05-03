Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of GPC traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.46. The stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $127.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

