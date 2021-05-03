Geoffrey M. Price Sells 125,068 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 125,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $7,719,196.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,612,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:OSH traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 805,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,625. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $3,702,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $5,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.54.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

