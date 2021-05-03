GFG Capital LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $382.41. 45,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,505. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $263.01 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $379.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total value of $19,478,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

