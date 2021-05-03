GFG Capital LLC Purchases 3,743 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 161,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,497. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

