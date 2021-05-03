GFG Capital LLC Purchases 424 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $597.78. 83,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,194,936. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $372.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $563.65 and its 200-day moving average is $544.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.88 and a 52 week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

