GFG Capital LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.26. The stock had a trading volume of 88,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,243. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.32 and a 200 day moving average of $236.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

