Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.21% of Gibraltar Industries worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,256 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,449,000 after acquiring an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 317,563 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $91.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.27.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

