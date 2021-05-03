Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $81.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

