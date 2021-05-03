Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,941 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,168,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.21.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

